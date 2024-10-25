If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Travel disruption expected

Please note that engineering works will affect services through the Crystal Palace and Tulse Hill area, up to and including Friday, 1st November.

The effect on stations and services is different for each part of the route. Selhurst and Norwood Junction stations will have a good service, but some trains will not be in operation.

You are therefore strongly encouraged to check your route on the Transport for London website/app, or Southern Railway website/app, before departing, and to leave plenty of time to arrive ahead of kick-off.

Tickets available

This game is sold out; however, a number of tickets are available via our resale platform.

Season Ticket holders and Members can purchase resold tickets if available here.

Before travelling to the stadium

Season Ticket holders are reminded that, ahead of Saturday's game, you will need to download your new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email you have been sent.

Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur), and does not show the details of a previous match.

To download your new pass via the App, please follow the steps below: