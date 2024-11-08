If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Norwood Junction closed; travel disruption expected

We have been advised that, due to engineering works on the Sydenham Corridor, there will be no train service serving Norwood Junction station this weekend.

If this affects your normal journey to Selhurst Park, supporters travelling to the ground this Saturday (9th November) for Crystal Palace’s home match against Fulham should find an alternative route.

As always, please allow plenty of time for your journey and arrival at the stadium to ensure you are through the supporters in good time for kick-off (15:00 GMT).

There is likely to be a knock-on effect on other nearby stations, which could be busier than usual on matchday. Please ensure you remain on the footpaths/pavement whilst travelling to and from nearby stations.

To ease congestion on nearby stations, the Fanzone will also be an open for an hour after the full-time whistle.

We recognise the impact this disruption will have on your matchday experience, and would once again like to thank all supporters for your immense support.

Remembrance Weekend

This weekend’s Premier League matches are taking place over Remembrance Weekend.

A special tribute will be held prior to kick-off at Selhurst Park, as a lone bugler plays The Last Post during a minute's silence.

Members of the armed forces will lay wreaths with a standard bearer carrying a flag.

The players will be wearing kits embroidered with the poppy during Saturday's match against Fulham, which will be auctioned via MatchWornShirt to raise funds for the Royal British Legion in support of veterans. You can bid for a match-worn shirt from last weekend’s draw at Wolves now.

The Royal British Legion is there for the Armed Forces community throughout their lives, providing a lifeline for serving personnel, veterans and their families, supporting them in the face of hardships, injuries and bereavements.

But that vital work can only continue with your help. By supporting the RBL’s Poppy Appeal you’re helping to provide ongoing vital support to the Armed Forces community and ensure their unique contribution is never forgotten.

Go to www.britishlegion.org.uk to learn how your contribution will have an impact.

Tickets available

This game is sold out; however, a number of tickets are available via our resale platform.

Season Ticket holders and Members can purchase resold tickets if available here.

Before travelling to the stadium

Season Ticket holders are reminded that, ahead of Saturday's game, you will need to download your new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email you have been sent.

Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace v Fulham), and does not show the details of a previous match.

To download your new pass via the App, please follow the steps below: