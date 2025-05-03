If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Ticket availability

A limited number of tickets for this match remain on sale to Members and Season Ticket Holders. Click here for further information.

Travel information

Please note that we have been advised there will be a Bank Holiday service operating at all three local stations (Selhurst, Norwood Junction and Thornton Heath).

Supporters are therefore advised to plan and check their journey in advance to allow for any issues on the day, and aim to arrive as early as possible.

Before travelling to the stadium

Season Ticket holders are reminded that, ahead of Saturday's game, you will need to download your new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email you have been sent.

Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest), and does not show the details of a previous match.

To download your new pass via the App, please follow the steps below: