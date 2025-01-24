If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Travel disruption

We have been advised that engineering works will affect the levels of services available throughout the day at local stations this Sunday.

We strongly urge supporters – as always – to check the latest information via TFL before you depart for Selhurst Park, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

Please note that supporters may be asked to wait for short periods to enter stations after the match.

Safety advice

Ahead of Sexual Abuse & Sexual Violence Awareness Week (3rd-9th February) – the UK's national week to raise awareness of sexual abuse and violence – the club have organised for a self-defence instructor, Yan Sophokleous, to be at the game in the Fanzone.

Yan will offer safety advice to supporters as they go about their everyday lives.

Personal alarms will also be handed out around the stadium by members of our Supporters Services team as part of the campaign.

Ticket availability

Season Ticket holders and Members can purchase tickets if available here.

If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Before travelling to the stadium

Season Ticket holders are reminded that, ahead of Saturday's game, you will need to download your new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email you have been sent.

Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace v Brentford), and does not show the details of a previous match.

To download your new pass via the App, please follow the steps below: