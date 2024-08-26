If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Are tickets still available?

Yes! Tickets are on general sale here.

Limited Premium Hospitality packages for this fixture are also available.

Click here for more information.

Before travelling to the stadium

Season Ticket holders are reminded that, ahead of Tuesday's game, you will need to download your new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email you have been sent.

Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace v Norwich City), and does not show the details of a previous match.

To download your new pass via the App, please follow the steps below:

Open the Crystal Palace app and login using the account registered to your ticket. Click the ‘MORE’ button on the bottom right. Click ‘TICKETS’. Click ‘ACCESS FAN WALLET’. Click on your ticket to this game. Click ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ or ‘Add to Google Pay’. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Entering the stadium

Turnstiles open at 18:00 BST ahead of the 20:00 kick-off.

For detailed instructions on how to use your digital ticket to get through the turnstiles, please watch the video below: