If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Visiting Supporters' Guide

If you have any questions, please refer to Liverpool's Visiting Supporters' Guide.

Points to note

Fans can find a list of prohibited items here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

No smoking is permitted on the stadium campus. This includes e-cigarettes. Anyone found smoking will be ejected from the ground.

For safety and security purposes, ONLY the following bags are permitted entry into the stadium: Small handheld bag which does not exceed A5 size (148.5 x 210 mm / 5.8 x 8.3 inches). LFC Superstore clear carrier bag containing Superstore purchases only. Larger bags will only be permitted at the discretion of LFC if they contain medication and / or medical equipment which cannot fit inside an A5 size bag. All bags will be to be subject of a visual search before entry to the stadium. There is no bag drop facility at this point for Visiting Fans. Liverpool are looking into a facility, but it will be for contingencies only and will not be advertised.

Liverpool support strong action from the FA, Premier League and EFL to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours that put all of us at risk.

The following activities are illegal, dangerous, carry serious consequences and have no place in our game: Carrying or using smoke bombs or pyros Tragedy chanting Invading the pitch or entering the pitch without permission Throwing objects onto the pitch Drug use within the football ground Discriminatory behaviour

For everyone’s safety, Liverpool will report anyone carrying out these offences to the police, which can result in a criminal record. This could affect your employment and education, and in some cases, result in a prison sentence.

Please remain seated throughout the match - Anfield is an all-seater stadium, persistent standing is not allowed. This includes those areas which have railed seating. When celebrating or engaging in key moments of the match please act responsibly. Persistent standing is breach of ground regulations, and you may be subject to ejection from the stadium.

Entering the stadium

Please note, whilst the building project to expand the Anfield Road Stand is ongoing, Anfield Road will remain closed to pedestrians other than for access to turnstiles. There is no direct access to Anfield Road from Stanley Car Park.

Access from the Away Coach Parking and Stanley Car Park is along Dahlia Walk to 97 Avenue.

Visiting fans will enter via entrance Q & R and must approach Anfield Rd from the direction of 97 Avenue as there is no access from the direction of Arkles Lane. At the end of the game, when leaving the stadium, please turn left.