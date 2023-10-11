Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

All times are UK time.

Burnley (A)

Saturday, 4th November

15:00

Premier League

Turf Moor

TICKET DETAILS

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

SALES PHASES

One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Thursday, 12th October: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

Friday, 13th October: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

Friday, 13th October - 17:30 online only, then Saturday, 14th October 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

17:30 online only, then Saturday, 14th October 09:00 via all other methods: Monday, 16th October: Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

Tuesday, 17th October: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.

PRICES

Adult: £30.00

Ages 65+: £27.00

Under-22s: £25.00

Under-18s: £20.00

COACH TRAVEL

There are three supporters coaches booked for our visit to Burnley, travelling from Selhurst Park. Click here to book,

Tickets will cost £55 per person with a departure time of 07:00 GMT.