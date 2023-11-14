MATCH DETAILS

All times are UK time (GMT).

West Ham United (A)

Sunday, 3rd December

14:00

Premier League

London Stadium

TICKET DETAILS

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

All tickets for this fixture will be via Digital Download. Supporters will have to download tickets to their Apple or Google Wallets to enter the stadium, which is the same system as Selhurst Park. Tickets will be emailed to the individual supporter named on each ticket no later than Wednesday, 29th November.

For supporters who do not have compatible phones, you can arrange to have a paper ticket produced and collected at London Stadium.

More than one ticket can be downloaded onto a phone. It is advisable, where possible, to ask a friend or family member to download your ticket for you, so that you can enter using the same phone and avoid having to collect a ticket.

However, if this is not possible, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk with ‘West Ham Collection’ in the subject bar and we will confirm where your ticket needs to be collected from and at what time the collection facility will open.

SALES PHASES

One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Wednesday, 15th November: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 8,000+ Loyalty Points

Thursday, 16th November: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 5,000+ Loyalty Points

Friday, 17th November: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

Friday, 17th November - 17:30 online only, then Saturday, 18th November 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

17:30 online only, then Saturday, 18th November 09:00 via all other methods: Monday, 20th November: Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

Tuesday, 21st November: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.

PRICES

Adult: £30.00

Senior (67+): £25.00

Under-21s: £25.00

Under-18s: £25.00

Disabled Supporters: £25.00

COACH TRAVEL

We have one supporters' coach running for this fixture, travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £25 per seat with a departure time of 10:45 GMT.