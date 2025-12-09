Additional services will be running to Selhurst station. We advise supporters to check their route before travelling and aim to arrive as early as possible.

Supporters should note that the closure of Norwood Junction and Thornton Heath is likely to lead to increased crowds via all other available routes, including queues as a result of the additional demand.

Traffic management will be in place at Selhurst station. As part of these measures, Selhurst Road will be partially closed to traffic, allowing supporters to walk safely in the road and queue directly into the station.

Supporters may be held for short periods to allow access into the station, and onto awaiting trains on the platforms. This is to ensure the safety and smooth movement of all supporters leaving Selhurst Park.

We kindly ask for your cooperation and patience while this system is in place. Please follow the guidance of Traffic stewards and British Transport Police on the day.

We recognise the impact this disruption will have on your matchday experience, and would once again like to thank all supporters for your immense, continued support and understanding in helping us maintain a safe and enjoyable matchday experience for everyone.