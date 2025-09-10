Additional services will instead be running to Thornton Heath and Selhurst stations.

Supporters should note that the closure of Norwood Junction may lead to increased crowds via all other available routes, including queues as a result of the additional demand.

Following supporter feedback, Selhurst Park turnstiles will return to being open from two hours before kick-off (13:00 BST) on matchdays. We advise supporters to check their route before travelling and aim to arrive as early as possible.

We recognise the impact this disruption will have on your matchday experience, and would once again like to thank all supporters for your immense support.