Check your route and arrive early

Selhurst Park turnstiles will be open from two hours before kick-off (13:00 BST) on matchdays.

We advise supporters to check their route before travelling and aim to arrive as early as possible.

Post-match at Selhurst station

There will be important changes to post-match arrangements at Selhurst station.

To help manage crowds safely after the game, a new queuing system will be in place.

As part of these measures, Selhurst Road will be partially closed to traffic, allowing supporters to walk safely in the road and queue directly into the station. Supporters may be held for short periods to allow access into the station, and onto awaiting trains on the platforms.

This change is being introduced to ensure the safety and smooth movement of all supporters leaving Selhurst Park.

The only way to gain access to Selhurst station is via Selhurst Road. Supporters will be unable to access the station via Edith Road leading to Selhurst station. The only access point will be via Selhurst Road and via the queuing system.

We kindly ask for your cooperation and patience while this system is in place. Please follow the guidance of Traffic stewards and British Transport Police on the day.

We recognise the impact this disruption will have on your matchday experience, and would once again like to thank all supporters for your immense, continued support and understanding in helping us maintain a safe and enjoyable matchday experience for everyone.