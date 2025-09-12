Where to watch Crystal Palace v Sunderland

Crystal Palace v Sunderland will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom.

For UK-based supporters, Palace TV+ instead offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is already included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages.

Supporters not based in the United Kingdom can find out where to watch this match by clicking here and filtering by your country in the dropdown menu.

How to follow Crystal Palace v Sunderland

The best place to follow all the action live on matchday is the Official Crystal Palace App.

Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action, as well as our live blogs and galleries featuring commentary and visuals from our team of reporters at the game – ensuring you don’t miss a minute of the action.

You can also find all news and video related to the match in one place, including previews, interviews, stats – and that all-important team news.