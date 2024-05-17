Whether you have roared the team on from the Selhurst Park terraces or tuned in from afar, we hope you have enjoyed watching Oliver Glasner’s side finish 2023/24 in style, unbeaten in six matches and scoring more Premier League goals than any other previous Palace season.

As players and staff take a well-deserved rest in the off-season, in the background, work is underway to improve your Palace digital experience, including the emails we send you.

Our emails currently cover a range of important updates, from our weekly summary of the latest Palace highlights, news and videos, to on-the-minute notifications of tickets, Memberships and Club Shop offerings.

We are currently refining our systems to make sure that every email is more relevant to your interests and arrives in a timely fashion, helping you receive the information that’s most important to you, when you need it.

Part of this is the launch of five new individual marketing email addresses, including:

Please add these to your ‘safe senders’ list to ensure that emails from these new addresses are not filtered out.

Whilst we transition to these new address, any important emails, for example those about Season Tickets and Memberships, will also be sent to you from customerservices@info.cpfc.co.uk to ensure you receive all communications.

Do also look out for our emails in your inbox over the next few weeks, and keep interacting with them to ensure you continue to hear from us in the 2024/25 season!

If you are not yet opted in to receive our emails, please login via the top menu bar, then click here to alter your Marketing Preferences.

And should you have any questions about this process, please feel free to contact the club here.

Not received emails from us recently?

Not received an email from us recently, but expecting to? In the last few weeks, we have launched new functionality which allows fans to to check their subscription status via the Profile page on cpfc.co.uk.

This status can be found under the sub-heading ‘Email status’ under the ‘My Details’ section. It will either show ‘Subscribed’ and a green light, which allows you to receive email communications; or ‘Unsubscribed’ and a red light, which means you will not receive club emails until you resubscribe.

If you see ‘Unsubscribed’, you should also see a red ‘Resubscribe’ button beneath it; please click this – and, if prompted, complete any indicated actions – to enable us to send you email communications once again.

From all of us in Crystal Palace’s marketing team: have a great summer!