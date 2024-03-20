Non-League Day coincides with the international break each year, offering fans the chance to check out the best action during the break from regular games at Selhurst Park and across the country.

On Saturday, 23rd March, there are plenty of opportunities to see a game in person - check out some of the options below!

All matches 15:00 GMT unless stated.

AFC Croydon Athletic v Tadley Calleva

Mayfield Stadium (CR7 6DN)

Combined Counties Football League Premier South

Beckenham Town v Sittingbourne

Eden Park Avenue (BR3 3JL)

Isthmian League Division One South East

Peckham Town v Cuxton 1991

The Menace Arena (SE21 7EU)

Kent County League Premier Division

14:45 GMT

Bromley v York City

Hayes Lane (BR2 9EF)

National League

Tooting & Mitcham v Sandhurst Town

Community Sports Club (SM4 6BF)

Combined Counties Premier Division South

Lewisham Borough v Meridian VP