Although Palace previously visited the away changing room at Craven Cottage just last month, winning 2-0 in the Premier League, FA Cup meetings between the two sides are a much rarer event

To date, the two sides have met 53 times competitively, but surprisingly just one of these fixtures took place in England's oldest cup competition.

That was, in fact, also the very first meeting between Palace and Fulham, which took place way back in 1907. The two teams were drawn together in the second round of the FA Cup, with Fulham hosting the original tie.

At the time Palace were playing in the top tier of the Southern League, with the Whites a fully-fledged Football League club in Division Two, meaning the hosts were firm favourites.

But the two sides couldn't be separated on a cold February day, playing out a 0-0 stalemate. That meant it was back to Crystal Palace for a replay just four days later. A George Woodger goal would prove to be the decisive strike, as Palace scored a major cup upset to progress to the third round.

It wasn't quite as seismic a shock as the previous round - Palace had also eliminated Newcastle United at St James' Park, who at the time were one of the strongest sides in the country and unbeaten on home soil for well over a year.

But the win over Fulham was, at the time, another major scalp. Who would have thought then the two sides would have to wait 118 years for their next FA Cup meeting.

However, that was not the only time we have played an FA Cup tie at Craven Cottage. Palace also played a third round replay at the venue back in 1946, against fellow Londoners QPR.

For that season only FA Cup ties, up to and including the sixth round, took place over two legs in a classic home and away format. This was to bring club's extra revenue, with this competition the first after football's resumption following the Second World War.

So when Palace and QPR played out two 0-0 stalemates on the bounce, a third game would be needed. For the record extra-time was played at Selhurst Park following the second leg, but abandoned after seven minutes of further play due to bad light in the pre-floodlight era.

The two were required to meet in a replay at a neutral venue on January 16th, with Craven Cottage hosting. Sadly, it would not prove a successful visit for Palace, who went down to a 1-0 defeat. Hopefully, this Saturday Palace can finally score an FA Cup goal at Craven Cottage... at the third time of asking.