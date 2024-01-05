While Palace's place in the fourth round is by no means secure – they will need to overcome Everton at Goodison Park in a replay in order to advance – you can find out everything you need to know about the next stage of the competition below.

THE DRAW

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will take place live on ITV1 prior to the televised third-round tie between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United on Monday (8th January) evening.

With that match set to kick off at 20:15 GMT, it is likely the draw will begin at around 19:50.

BALL NUMBERS

With Palace and Everton opening the third round this season, and 63 further ties still to be played, ball numbers are yet to be confirmed for the fourth-round draw.

WHEN WILL OUR REPLAY VS EVERTON TAKE PLACE?

Stay tuned on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across our social media channels for confirmed match information and ticketing details for our replay with Everton.

WHEN WILL THE FOURTH ROUND TAKE PLACE?

Fourth-round matches will take place across the weekend of Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th January 2024.