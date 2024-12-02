Having fallen in the third round last season, Palace will be looking to put together a run more akin to three seasons ago, when they reached the semi-finals at Wembley.
The draw will take place tonight (Monday, 2nd December) from around 19:00 GMT, and will be broadcast live on BBC Two and iPlayer, as well as the FA Cup's social media channels.
It will be conducted from Old Trafford, the home of the current Cup holders Manchester United. Premier League and Championship clubs join the competition at the third-round stage.
Crystal Palace will be ball number 12; you can see a full list of ball numbers below.
Ties in the 24/25 third round will be played over the weekend of Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th January, with kick-off times and broadcast details to be confirmed after the draw.
The competition proper will be played without replays this season.
Ball numbers
- AFC Bournemouth
- Arsenal
- Aston Villa
- Blackburn Rovers
- Brentford
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- Bristol City
- Burnley
- Cardiff City
- Chelsea
- Coventry City
- Crystal Palace
- Derby County
- Everton
- Fulham
- Hull City
- Ipswich Town
- Leeds United
- Leicester City
- Liverpool
- Luton Town
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Middlesbrough
- Millwall
- Newcastle United
- Norwich City
- Nottingham Forest
- Oxford United
- Plymouth Argyle
- Portsmouth
- Preston North End
- Queens Park Rangers
- Sheffield United
- Sheffield Wednesday
- Southampton
- Stoke City
- Sunderland
- Swansea City
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Watford
- West Bromwich Albion
- West Ham United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Salford City
- Charlton Athletic
- Exeter City
- Leyton Orient
- Bristol Rovers
- Dagenham & Redbridge
- Accrington Stanley
- Lincoln City
- Tamworth
- Birmingham City
- Mansfield Town
- Peterborough United
- Stockport County
- Wycombe Wanderers
- Morecambe
- Bromley
- Doncaster Rovers
- Reading
- Harrogate Town
- Wigan Athletic