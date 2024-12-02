Having fallen in the third round last season, Palace will be looking to put together a run more akin to three seasons ago, when they reached the semi-finals at Wembley.

The draw will take place tonight (Monday, 2nd December) from around 19:00 GMT, and will be broadcast live on BBC Two and iPlayer, as well as the FA Cup's social media channels.

It will be conducted from Old Trafford, the home of the current Cup holders Manchester United. Premier League and Championship clubs join the competition at the third-round stage.

Crystal Palace will be ball number 12; you can see a full list of ball numbers below.

Ties in the 24/25 third round will be played over the weekend of Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th January, with kick-off times and broadcast details to be confirmed after the draw.

The competition proper will be played without replays this season.

Ball numbers