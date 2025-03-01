The quarter-final draw will take place tomorrow (Sunday, 2nd March), following the conclusion of the tie between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford, which is set to kick-off at 16:30 GMT (and therefore could conclude around 18:30).

The draw will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Crystal Palace will be ball number 3; you can see a full list of ball numbers below.

Quarter-finals will be played over the weekend of Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th March, with kick-off times and broadcast details to be confirmed after the draw.

Ball numbers