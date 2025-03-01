The quarter-final draw will take place tomorrow (Sunday, 2nd March), following the conclusion of the tie between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford, which is set to kick-off at 16:30 GMT (and therefore could conclude around 18:30).
The draw will be broadcast live on the BBC.
Crystal Palace will be ball number 3; you can see a full list of ball numbers below.
Quarter-finals will be played over the weekend of Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th March, with kick-off times and broadcast details to be confirmed after the draw.
Ball numbers
- Preston North End
- Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace
- Manchester United or Fulham
- Newcastle United or Brighton & Hove Albion
- AFC Bournemouth or Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Manchester City or Plymouth Argyle
- Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town