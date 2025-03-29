The semi-final draw will take place tomorrow (Sunday, 30th March), following the conclusion of the tie between Preston North End and Aston Villa, which kicks-off at 13:30 BST (and therefore could conclude around 15:30).

The draw will be broadcast live on BBC One.

Crystal Palace will be ball number 1; you can see a full list of ball numbers below.

Semi-finals will be played over the weekend of Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th April, with kick-off times and broadcast details to be confirmed after the draw.

Ball numbers