The second semi-final will take place tomorrow (Sunday, 27th April), when Manchester City and Nottingham Forest meet at Wembley, with the winner joining the Eagles in the final.

That game will kick-off at 16:30 (BST). Therefore if we completed within 90 minutes, the game should conclude around 18:20.

But remember it could also go top extra-time and possibly a penalty shootout to decide the winner. In this scenario, we would not learn our final opponent until after 18:50 at the earliest.

If you want to watch along (in the UK) the second semi-final will be broadcast live on ITV 1, ITV X, STV Scotland and STV Player.

The FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on Saturday 17th May, with kick-off time and broadcast details to be confirmed.