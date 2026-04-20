Crystal Palace Academy Director Gary Issott sat down to reflect on a special group, a defining season, and a historic night ahead in the Premier League Cup Final on Wednesday (17th April, 19:00 BST) at Selhurst Park.
When Palace step out at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening, they won’t just be playing for silverware.
They will represent years of planning, development and belief within an Academy system that has become the envy of youth set-ups across the country – and now finds itself on the brink of a historic first-ever U18 Premier League Cup triumph.
For Academy Director Gary Issott, it is a moment that reflects both the long-term vision of the club and the unique qualities of this current group.
An integral figure at the Academy for more than 15 years, Issott has overseen its evolution into a Category One set-up, producing a conveyor belt of talent – from Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Tyrick Mitchell and Justin Devenny.
Under his stewardship, more than 40 graduates have gone on to make over 1,000 senior appearances for the club, with many others forging successful careers elsewhere. Throughout, he has embedded a culture built on both development and competitiveness – work that has come sharply into focus this season.
The young Eagles have not only challenged near the top of the U18 Premier League South – competing with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur – but have also reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup for the first time in nearly 30 years, alongside a historic run to the Premier League Cup final.
We always knew we had a special team—Gary Issott
For Issott, the signs of something special had been evident long before this campaign, when this group were crowned Under-15 Floodlit Cup national champions with a 3-1 victory over Stoke City in 2023.
The competition is designed to expose young players to the demands of evening football in challenging conditions. While Palace compete in it every year, progression to the national stage requires winning a regional final – something this group achieved before going on to lift the trophy.
“We always knew, when they were national champions in the Under-15s, that we had a special team,” he said. “Within that group, there are some outstanding individuals.
“But as a team, they complement each other exceptionally well, and I think their winning mentality surpasses any group we’ve had in previous years,” he added. “They’re a phenomenal side that functions and operates collectively at a very high level.”
We were preparing for it well in advance—Gary Issott
Reflecting on the season, Issott acknowledged the league campaign had likely been impacted by their cup runs, with Palace currently fourth in the U18 Premier League South on 39 points – level with Aston Villa –but holding two games in hand on third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, who sit on 42.
“I think the league campaign has probably been affected by our cup success,” he said. “In certain games, we’ve prioritised the cup competitions, and perhaps we could have sustained a longer push to challenge Chelsea and Tottenham.
“But the success in those two cup competitions has, at times, diverted our focus.”
He also underlined the role of the club’s long-term planning and support structure, crediting the backing from the hierarchy in transforming the Academy.
The club achieved Category 1 status in the summer of 2020, with the extensive redevelopment of the site opening a year later in 2021 – bringing world-class playing, training and education facilities together on a single campus for more than 220 young players.
“It’s a credit to everyone involved – the ownership and the chairman – for providing these incredible facilities,” he said.
“But even before that, we had a clear plan in place to recruit the right staff for Category One, as well as the right quality of players. That process had begun long before we entered the Cat One programme.
“We were preparing for it well in advance, so when we achieved Category One status, we knew we had the staffing levels and player quality to compete.
“And over the past five years, Palace teams have consistently been ultra-competitive in the Category One programme at U21 and U18 level, as well as in the International Cup.”
This season’s dual cup runs for Alonso's U18s, however, have taken that competitiveness to another level – extending the campaign deep into the spring and providing invaluable high-stakes experience.
“I think the FA Youth Cup is the glamour competition of U18 football, along with the Premier League Cup,” he said.
“It’s been really positive that we’ve been able to go on strong runs in both.
“Because it keeps the season alive. In youth football, if you’re not competing for the league, the season can effectively be over from a competitive perspective by mid-March. But this year, it’s going all the way through to May – so it’s been really beneficial.”
We're delighted to have Javi—Gary Issott
A key figure in that progress has been U18s head coach Javier Alonso, whose first season in charge has delivered both results and development in equal measure.
Alonso joined Palace ahead of the 2025/26 campaign from Atlético Madrid. He brought with him a strong coaching pedigree built over nine seasons within the Spanish club’s youth system. He worked across multiple age groups and won league honours with the Under-15s.
He also led Atlético de Madrid Juvenil B to a club-record 85 points and 106 goals last season, narrowly missing out on the league title. He also gained earlier experience at Rayo Vallecano.
“I think Javi is a very well-rounded coach,” Issott said. “He’s excellent on the training ground and in team meetings, particularly in his analysis of the opposition.
“He’s also a very strong man-manager, and his in-game work has been outstanding.
“Sometimes, even top coaches can excel in certain areas but be less effective in others. But Javi is as well-rounded a coach as I’ve seen.
“His in-game adjustments, which are critical, have been excellent. He’s been a real success for us, and we’re delighted to have him.”
Meaningful games are crucial for their development—Gary Issott
Now attention turns to Selhurst Park on Wednesday, where more than 3,000 supporters are set to create a memorable atmosphere as Palace face Manchester United in their first-ever Premier League Cup Final.
For Issott, these are the moments that truly shape young players.
“I think getting your best players and teams involved in meaningful games is crucial for their development,” he explained, highlighting the value of exposure to high-stakes environments.
“Pressurised matches – where you have to win, where there’s a crowd, where first-team staff may be watching – are invaluable. You can talk to players about pressure, but until they experience it and truly feel it, that’s when they learn how to handle it.”
He noted that such occasions often reveal natural tendencies in young players.
“Many young players, in those situations, will play safe – they’ll go backwards or hide rather than demand the ball,” Issott said.
“It’s about instilling the confidence to do what they’re good at – to show their strengths, not retreat into safety, but express themselves.”
Ultimately, he believes these experiences are key to long-term progression.
“Experiencing these moments at youth level will only enhance their ability to cope when they step into the senior game.”
As the Academy prepares for one of its biggest nights to date, Issott is also clear on the role Palace supporters can play.
“It means everything, really, because you’re trying to replicate a first-team environment for these boys on a night like this,” he added.
“The noise the crowd has generated in previous matches has been phenomenal, and the players thrive on it.
“The bigger the crowd, the bigger the occasion.”
On Wednesday night in SE25, the stage will be as big as it has ever been for this group – and for the Academy that has helped shape them.
HOW TO FOLLOW
The final will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Wednesday, 22nd April with coverage beginning at 18:45 BST ahead of a 19:00 BST kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section. There will also be highlights and extended reaction on Palace TV+.
Tickets for the game are available from just £1 – click HERE for more information!
TICKET DETAILS & PRICES
- Adults (18–64): £5
- Seniors (65+): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free of charge (one per AFM)
Tickets will be delivered digitally during the week commencing 20th April, and no later than 48 hours before kick-off.
For Palace supporters, Blocks C, D and E in the Main Stand will be available as standard seating, with a dedicated singing section located in Block E of the Holmesdale Stand.
Away supporters will be seated in Block 2 of the Whitehorse Lane Stand.
MATCH DETAILS
Crystal Palace Under-18s v Manchester United Under-18s
- Wednesday, 22nd April
- 19:00 BST
- Selhurst Park
- U18 Premier League Cup Final
- LIVE on Palace TV+
- Click HERE to buy your tickets now!