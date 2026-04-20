Reflecting on the season, Issott acknowledged the league campaign had likely been impacted by their cup runs, with Palace currently fourth in the U18 Premier League South on 39 points – level with Aston Villa –but holding two games in hand on third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, who sit on 42.

“I think the league campaign has probably been affected by our cup success,” he said. “In certain games, we’ve prioritised the cup competitions, and perhaps we could have sustained a longer push to challenge Chelsea and Tottenham.

“But the success in those two cup competitions has, at times, diverted our focus.”

He also underlined the role of the club’s long-term planning and support structure, crediting the backing from the hierarchy in transforming the Academy.

The club achieved Category 1 status in the summer of 2020, with the extensive redevelopment of the site opening a year later in 2021 – bringing world-class playing, training and education facilities together on a single campus for more than 220 young players.

“It’s a credit to everyone involved – the ownership and the chairman – for providing these incredible facilities,” he said.

“But even before that, we had a clear plan in place to recruit the right staff for Category One, as well as the right quality of players. That process had begun long before we entered the Cat One programme.

“We were preparing for it well in advance, so when we achieved Category One status, we knew we had the staffing levels and player quality to compete.

“And over the past five years, Palace teams have consistently been ultra-competitive in the Category One programme at U21 and U18 level, as well as in the International Cup.”

This season’s dual cup runs for Alonso's U18s, however, have taken that competitiveness to another level – extending the campaign deep into the spring and providing invaluable high-stakes experience.

“I think the FA Youth Cup is the glamour competition of U18 football, along with the Premier League Cup,” he said.

“It’s been really positive that we’ve been able to go on strong runs in both.

“Because it keeps the season alive. In youth football, if you’re not competing for the league, the season can effectively be over from a competitive perspective by mid-March. But this year, it’s going all the way through to May – so it’s been really beneficial.”