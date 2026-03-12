Likely line-ups

Reading expected line-up: Borgnis; Dove, Neptune, Cliff, Ojo; Lewis, Coffey, Zie; Lonmeni, Barbosa, Omoregie.

Wolves expected line-up: Brooks; Sutherland, Olagunju, Lochhead, Okoduwa; Bradbury, White, Griffiths; Rawlings, Edozie, Lembikisa.

Team news

For Reading, Jacob Neptune could make way for Julian Garate, despite Garate being naturally a midfielder. Kallum Fuller-Thompson may be replaced by Scofield Lonmeni-Dekam, who recently signed a professional contract after spending time with the club on a work experience agreement.

Jay Barbosa could also be introduced in midfield for Matt Goulding as the game progresses.

For Wolves, meanwhile, U18s centre-back Alfie White could be replaced by fellow youth teammate Myles Dayman. Tom Edozie may also come into the side in place of Emilio Ballard-Matthews, another U18 prospect.

Dexter Lembikisa is expected to feature, adding U21 experience to a backline that could otherwise include several U18 players. And, after 11 months out, Conor McLeod returned to action for the under-21s on Sunday afternoon against Liverpool, so will likely have a role to play on Saturday.

Pre-match analysis

Reading are currently second from bottom in the form table across the last five matches in the U18 Premier League South, having lost three, drawn one and won one.

Their recent away record is particularly concerning. The Royals’ last five away fixtures have produced four defeats and a draw, with 15 goals conceded and just three scored.

Wolves’ recent form has also been difficult. Across their last five matches, they have recorded one win and four defeats, leaving them near the bottom of the form rankings in Premier League 2.

Defensively, Wolves have conceded 18 goals across that spell – joint-most in the division alongside Stoke City.

However, their away form has been slightly stronger, with two wins and three defeats in their last five matches on the road, which could offer encouragement heading into Saturday’s fixture.