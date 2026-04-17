Under-18s Head Coach Javier Alonso previews a historic night for Crystal Palace, as the young Eagles prepare to face Manchester United in the FA Youth Cup semi-final on Friday evening (17th April, 19:00 BST) at Old Trafford.
It’s a great opportunity for the players—Javier Alonso
It marks the club’s first appearance at this stage of the competition in nearly 30 years – a milestone moment for the Academy – and Alonso is relishing the occasion.
“I’m really excited to play tomorrow at Old Trafford,” Alonso said. “It’s a big challenge for everyone – for the boys, for the team.
“When I first came here, I didn’t fully understand how important this competition is, but from the first game against Bradford, I saw what it means.
“Now, after nearly 30 years without reaching the semi-finals, it’s a special moment. To play against a team like Manchester United, in a stadium like Old Trafford – it’s a great opportunity for the players.”
We are ready—Javier Alonso
Palace’s run to the final four has been built on a series of impressive performances, beginning with victory over Bradford City at Selhurst Park before progressing past Newcastle United and Stevenage.
A dramatic quarter-final win over holders Aston Villa sealed their place in the semi-finals, with the young Eagles coming from behind twice before Chuks Okoli’s stoppage-time winner secured a memorable 3-2 victory.
Alonso believes his side has grown throughout the competition – and arrives at Old Trafford in a strong place.
“I think the boys have improved a lot during this cup run,” he explained. “Each round has been a different challenge, and the team has responded well every time.
“Now we go to Old Trafford and I feel the team is in a good place. We are ready – but we have to play as a team and give our best.”
Emotional control is the most important thing—Javier Alonso
Standing in Palace’s way are the competition’s most successful side. Manchester United have lifted the FA Youth Cup 11 times, with a rich history that includes the famed “Busby Babes” and the Class of ’92.
Alonso is fully aware of the test ahead, but insists the focus must remain on his own side.
“Manchester United are one of the best teams in the country,” he said. “They have very good players and they are a strong team.
“Of course, we analyse them and we respect them – but we have to focus on ourselves, play as a team and give everything. We don’t need to put too much pressure on ourselves.”
For Alonso, handling the occasion will be just as important as the football itself.
“For me, the key is to control our emotions,” he added. “We have to stay calm, follow the game plan and not try to do anything different.
“When you play in a big stadium, in a big game, this is the most important thing. If we do that, we will be fine.”
How to follow
The semi-final will be broadcast LIVE in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 18:45 BST ahead of a 19:00 BST kick-off.
Supporters can also follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section. Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.
Another great way to stay across all the action on matchday is via the official Crystal Palace F.C. app, which delivers goal alerts and key match notifications straight to your phone – keeping you up to date with every major moment.
MATCH DETAILS
Manchester United Under-18s v Crystal Palace Under-18s
- Friday, 17th April
- 19:00 BST
- Old Trafford
- FA Youth Cup semi-final
- LIVE on TNT Sports 2.