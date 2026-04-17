It marks the club’s first appearance at this stage of the competition in nearly 30 years – a milestone moment for the Academy – and Alonso is relishing the occasion.

“I’m really excited to play tomorrow at Old Trafford,” Alonso said. “It’s a big challenge for everyone – for the boys, for the team.

“When I first came here, I didn’t fully understand how important this competition is, but from the first game against Bradford, I saw what it means.

“Now, after nearly 30 years without reaching the semi-finals, it’s a special moment. To play against a team like Manchester United, in a stadium like Old Trafford – it’s a great opportunity for the players.”