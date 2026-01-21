The whole game will be broadcast LIVE on Palace TV+ on Thursday (22nd January), with pre-match content available from 18:00 GMT - click HERE to subscribe now and choose a package that’s right for you.

Can’t watch live? Stay up to date with live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page and look out for the full match report and reaction on our Academy news section shortly after the final whistle.

Highlights will also be available on Palace TV+.