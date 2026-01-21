Reflecting on the FA Youth Cup more broadly, Alonso highlighted how knockout football brings a different edge compared to league fixtures.
“It’s always special because it’s knockout football. You have to give everything,” he explained. “The league is different – you play every Saturday – but this is one game and that changes the mentality.
“For a big game against Newcastle, mentality and playing as a team are the most important things. The FA Cup is special in England, and the boys feel that. The staff feel it too – we’re all excited.”
Looking ahead to Thursday’s opponents, Alonso expects a tough test against a talented Newcastle side.
“They are a really good team,” he said. “We’ve watched them and they have good players and a strong side.
“We just need to stay focused on how we want to play. We have a few days to prepare and, if we improve as a team like we have before, I’m sure we’ll be fine.”