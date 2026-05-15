Saturday’s clash concludes another competitive U18 Premier League campaign, with the division split into northern and southern section’s featuring the country’s leading Category One academies.

Teams face one another home and away across the regular season before the two divisional champions meet in a National Final to determine the overall U18 Premier League winners. Chelsea and Manchester City have already secured their respective regional titles and will contest this season’s showpiece.

Recent weeks have proven particularly demanding for Alonso’s side in the league.

Despite impressive victories over Arsenal and Ipswich Town, Palace have suffered consecutive defeats against West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa during a hectic schedule which has seen the U18s play six matches across a two-week period.

Reflecting on the closing weeks of the campaign, Alonso believes there have still been plenty of positives to take from the side’s performances.

“In football, you can always learn,” Alonso explained. “You learn from wins and you learn from defeats, but the most important thing is always moving on to the next game.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose against Aston Villa. Even when we went down to 10 men, I thought the team stayed really competitive for the final 40 minutes. We still created chances and kept fighting.

“They punished us in key moments, but I still believe the team is in a good place and ready to compete again against Arsenal.”