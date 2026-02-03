Broadcast information will be confirmed in due course. In the meantime, supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section.
U18s head coach Javier Alonso sat down to preview Crystal Palace’s FA Youth Cup fifth-round tie with history-making Stevenage, ahead of Thursday night’s fixture at the Lamex Stadium.
I know how important the FA Youth Cup is in England—Javier Alonso
As anticipation builds, Alonso believes his side are in a strong position heading into the contest.
“I’m excited about the FA Youth Cup. I think the team are in a really good place right now,” he said. “The preparation has been very good and I feel we’ll be ready to play on Thursday against Stevenage.”
The FA Youth Cup often brings added pressure, but Alonso is keen to ensure his players approach the fixture with the right balance of focus and emotion.
“I try to keep everything as normal as possible for the boys,” he explained. “Of course, it’s a special competition and I know how important the FA Youth Cup is in England, but at the end of the day it’s still a game. Controlling emotions is really important.
“I can feel the team are switched on at the moment – that emotional control is key.”
Palace head into the tie on the back of an impressive 5-0 U18s Premier League South victory over Birmingham City, and Alonso highlighted mentality as the biggest factor in maintaining high standards.
“The mentality is the most important thing,” he said. “Every day we tell the boys to respect the opponents and always try to give our best. That’s the key to improving and being competitive.
“We’ve seen that growth already. Against Bradford and then Newcastle in the fourth round, the players followed the game plan and controlled their emotions really well.
“I expect the same again in this game.”
Stevenage are a good team—Javier Alonso
Stevenage are enjoying a landmark run, reaching the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup for the first time in their history, and Alonso is under no illusions about the challenge his side will face.
“We always have to respect our opponents,” he added.
“Stevenage are a good team. They are competitive, physically strong, and they’re winning a lot of games in their league. They’re in a good place and I think it will be a very good game.”
With Palace aiming to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2010, Alonso was asked whether that sense of opportunity adds extra motivation.
“For me, it’s always about playing for the boys and playing for Palace,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to give our best and going through to the next round would be a really good experience for the players.
“Playing in the stadium, trying to progress – we’re doing well at the moment and I’m happy with the team. But for me it’s always game by game.
“This one is special, of course, but I try to transmit to the boys that every game is special.”
Match details
Stevenage Under-18s v Crystal Palace Under-18s
- Thursday, 5th February
- 19:00 GMT
- FA Youth Cup Fifth Round
- Lamex Stadium
- Tickets are available via Stevenage FC
Ticket information
Tickets for this fixture are sold and administered by Stevenage FC.
- Adults: £10
- Under-18s: £5
- Under-12s: £2 (must be accompanied by an adult)
Supporters should note that only the West Stand will be open, with no segregation between home and away fans.
Tickets are available via the following methods:
- E-ticket: QR code sent by email, printable or scannable on a mobile device
- E-ticket SMS: Ticket link sent directly to your phone (10p charge)
- Postal delivery: Tickets sent via Royal Mail