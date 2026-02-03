As anticipation builds, Alonso believes his side are in a strong position heading into the contest.

“I’m excited about the FA Youth Cup. I think the team are in a really good place right now,” he said. “The preparation has been very good and I feel we’ll be ready to play on Thursday against Stevenage.”

The FA Youth Cup often brings added pressure, but Alonso is keen to ensure his players approach the fixture with the right balance of focus and emotion.

“I try to keep everything as normal as possible for the boys,” he explained. “Of course, it’s a special competition and I know how important the FA Youth Cup is in England, but at the end of the day it’s still a game. Controlling emotions is really important.

“I can feel the team are switched on at the moment – that emotional control is key.”

Palace head into the tie on the back of an impressive 5-0 U18s Premier League South victory over Birmingham City, and Alonso highlighted mentality as the biggest factor in maintaining high standards.

“The mentality is the most important thing,” he said. “Every day we tell the boys to respect the opponents and always try to give our best. That’s the key to improving and being competitive.

“We’ve seen that growth already. Against Bradford and then Newcastle in the fourth round, the players followed the game plan and controlled their emotions really well.

“I expect the same again in this game.”