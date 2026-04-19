The final comes at the end of a demanding period for the Academy, with two major knockout fixtures in the space of five days – including the FA Youth Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, followed by this historic cup final at Selhurst Park.

Alonso highlighted the importance of emotional control during such an intense run.

“I think emotions are so important,” he explained. “We try to manage and control them, especially in knockout games and big matches.

“It’s not just tactical, technical or physical – emotions are a huge part of football. We need the boys to manage that. We prepare tactically as well, and I think we will be fine.”

Palace’s path to the final has included a testing group stage, described as a “group of death”, featuring Manchester City, Chelsea and Sheffield United, before knockout wins over Peterborough United and Tottenham Hotspur secured their place at Selhurst Park.

Reflecting on the campaign, Alonso praised the consistency shown throughout.

“It was a very tough group – Manchester City, Chelsea, Sheffield United – just one team went through,” he said.

“We played good football and I think we deserved to progress. We drew with Manchester City, we beat Sheffield in difficult conditions, and we had a very good win against Chelsea when we needed goals.

“Then in the knockouts we played Peterborough and Tottenham – very tough games. I think we’ve already played against some of the best teams in the country, and now we have another one in the final.”