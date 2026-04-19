Ahead of our first-ever Under-18 Premier League Cup Final against Manchester United on Wednesday (22nd April, 19:00 BST) at Selhurst Park, Head Coach Javier Alonso spoke about the occasion, the importance of the Palace supporters, and the opportunity to lift silverware.
It’s a big moment for us—Javier Alonso
Palace will make history under the lights in SE25, with Alonso proud of the journey his side has taken to reach the showpiece final.
“Yes, I think we are excited to play the final,” he said. “The Premier League Under-18 Cup final at Selhurst Park – it’s a big moment for us.
“At the moment, the boys are doing really well. The season has been very good and I’m proud of them. We have the final in a few days and I’m happy to be there. I think we deserve it.
“We’ve played well, we’ve beaten strong teams, and I’m excited to play at Selhurst Park with our supporters.”
Emotional control is so important—Javier Alonso
The final comes at the end of a demanding period for the Academy, with two major knockout fixtures in the space of five days – including the FA Youth Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, followed by this historic cup final at Selhurst Park.
Alonso highlighted the importance of emotional control during such an intense run.
“I think emotions are so important,” he explained. “We try to manage and control them, especially in knockout games and big matches.
“It’s not just tactical, technical or physical – emotions are a huge part of football. We need the boys to manage that. We prepare tactically as well, and I think we will be fine.”
Palace’s path to the final has included a testing group stage, described as a “group of death”, featuring Manchester City, Chelsea and Sheffield United, before knockout wins over Peterborough United and Tottenham Hotspur secured their place at Selhurst Park.
Reflecting on the campaign, Alonso praised the consistency shown throughout.
“It was a very tough group – Manchester City, Chelsea, Sheffield United – just one team went through,” he said.
“We played good football and I think we deserved to progress. We drew with Manchester City, we beat Sheffield in difficult conditions, and we had a very good win against Chelsea when we needed goals.
“Then in the knockouts we played Peterborough and Tottenham – very tough games. I think we’ve already played against some of the best teams in the country, and now we have another one in the final.”
The supporters are so important—Javier Alonso
Alonso, who developed his coaching career over nine seasons with Atlético Madrid – where he won youth league titles and oversaw record-breaking performances – believes this moment is another important step in his journey at Palace.
“It’s an amazing challenge – for me, for the staff, and for the players,” he said.
“But I’m focused on the boys. They want to win, and we want to win. We believe we can do it, and we will try to give our best to beat Manchester United.”
More than 3,000 supporters are expected at Selhurst Park for the final, and Alonso was quick to underline the importance of the home crowd.
“It will be so important,” he said. “The supporters can bring extra energy for the boys. Hopefully we will have a big crowd at Selhurst Park because we need their help.”
They are one of the best teams in the country—Javier Alonso
Looking ahead to the challenge of facing United – one of the most successful Academy sides in English football –Alonso is under no illusions about the task.
“They are one of the best teams in the country, with good individuals and a strong team,” he said. “But we are good as well. We play at Selhurst, and we believe we can do it.”
And with silverware now within reach, the Palace head coach is eager to see his side finish the job.
“It would be amazing,” he added. “When I came here, I wanted to be competitive in every game. Now we are in the final, and I’m excited to try to win the trophy for the Academy.”
Finally, Alonso delivered a message to supporters ahead of the big night in SE25.
“If you can come to the stadium to support the boys, we will be very happy,” he said. “We will try to give our best for you.”
HOW TO FOLLOW
The final will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Wednesday, 22nd April with coverage beginning at 18:45 BST ahead of a 19:00 BST kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section. There will also be highlights and extended reaction on Palace TV+.
Tickets for the game are available from just £1 – click HERE for more information!
TICKET DETAILS & PRICES
- Adults (18–64): £5
- Seniors (65+): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free of charge (one per AFM)
Tickets will be delivered digitally during the week commencing 20th April, and no later than 48 hours before kick-off.
For Palace supporters, Blocks C, D and E in the Main Stand will be available as standard seating, with a dedicated singing section located in Block E of the Holmesdale Stand.
Away supporters will be seated in Block 2 of the Whitehorse Lane Stand.
MATCH DETAILS
Crystal Palace Under-18s v Manchester United Under-18s
- Wednesday, 22nd April
- 19:00 BST
- Selhurst Park
- U18 Premier League Cup Final
- LIVE on Palace TV+
- Click HERE to buy your tickets now!