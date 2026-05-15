Explosive, direct and fearless in one-v-one situations, Anderson has developed into one of Palace’s most dangerous attacking outlets from wide areas.

The winger joined the club from Millwall at Under-12 level and has continued progressing through the Academy ranks ever since, building a reputation for his pace, power and end product, contributing more than 30 goals and 15 assists during his time in South London.

Saturday’s clash concludes another competitive U18 Premier League campaign, with the division split into northern and southern sections featuring the country’s top Category One academies.

Teams face one another home and away across the regular season before the two divisional champions meet in a National Final to determine the overall U18 Premier League winners. Chelsea and Manchester City have already secured their respective regional titles and will contest this season’s final.

Having grown into an increasingly important figure in Javier Alonso’s side during the second half of the campaign, Anderson admitted the season had been one of personal growth both on and off the pitch.

“It started off slowly for me personally,” Anderson explained. “But I feel like I’ve worked my way back into things, earned recognition and kept improving.

“Mentality-wise, I think I’ve dealt with things well this season and tried to stay positive throughout. I’m happy with how things have progressed.”