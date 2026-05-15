Ahead of Crystal Palace Under-18s’ final fixture of the 2025/26 season against Arsenal at the Palace Academy on Saturday morning (16th May, 11:00 BST), forward Raihaan Anderson reflected on a historic campaign, overcoming challenges throughout the season and the squad’s determination to finish strongly together.
I’m happy with how things have progressed—Raihaan Anderson
Explosive, direct and fearless in one-v-one situations, Anderson has developed into one of Palace’s most dangerous attacking outlets from wide areas.
The winger joined the club from Millwall at Under-12 level and has continued progressing through the Academy ranks ever since, building a reputation for his pace, power and end product, contributing more than 30 goals and 15 assists during his time in South London.
Saturday’s clash concludes another competitive U18 Premier League campaign, with the division split into northern and southern sections featuring the country’s top Category One academies.
Teams face one another home and away across the regular season before the two divisional champions meet in a National Final to determine the overall U18 Premier League winners. Chelsea and Manchester City have already secured their respective regional titles and will contest this season’s final.
Having grown into an increasingly important figure in Javier Alonso’s side during the second half of the campaign, Anderson admitted the season had been one of personal growth both on and off the pitch.
“It started off slowly for me personally,” Anderson explained. “But I feel like I’ve worked my way back into things, earned recognition and kept improving.
“Mentality-wise, I think I’ve dealt with things well this season and tried to stay positive throughout. I’m happy with how things have progressed.”
I’m proud of the group—Raihaan Anderson
The 2025/26 campaign has already gone down as one of the most memorable in recent Academy history for Palace.
The young Eagles reached the FA Youth Cup semi-finals for the first time in almost 30 years before lifting the club’s first-ever U18 Premier League Cup following a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Manchester United at Selhurst Park.
Anderson believes the togetherness within the squad has been central to the side’s success.
“The team’s done really well,” he said. “I’m proud of the group because we’ve worked hard together all season, stayed close and achieved some really good things.
“To make history and become Premier League Cup champions for the first time at Palace was special.”
Recent weeks have proven demanding for Alonso’s side, however.
Despite impressive victories over Arsenal and Ipswich Town, Palace have suffered consecutive defeats against West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa during a hectic end to the campaign which has seen the U18s play six matches across a two-week spell.
The fixture schedule, combined with injuries and the absence of several Under-16 players due to GCSE examinations, has stretched the squad during the closing weeks of the season.
“I think the lads are feeling it physically a bit now,” Anderson admitted. “It’s been a tough schedule with a lot of games in a short space of time.
“But we’re still trying to push through it, keep working hard and finish the season strongly.”
Since returning to full fitness at the turn of the year, Anderson has become an increasingly influential presence within the side, starting 14 of Palace’s last 18 matches in all competitions.
The forward has also delivered in several key moments, scoring important goals in both the FA Youth Cup quarter-final victory over Aston Villa and semi-final clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Reflecting on the confidence shown in him by Alonso and the coaching staff, Anderson said: “It feels good to know the manager trusts me and believes in what I can do.
“It gives you confidence when you know you’re trusted to start games and make an impact for the team.”
The lads are excited for the last game—Raihaan Anderson
While Palace can no longer mathematically finish inside the top three, fourth place remains a possibility heading into Saturday’s final fixture.
“That’s the highest we can finish now, so we’re going to try our best to end the season with three points,” Anderson said.
The forward also acknowledged the impact Palace’s cup success may have had on their league campaign overall.
“We’ve had to manage players carefully because of the cup runs and the number of matches we’ve had,” he explained. “There were times where certain games maybe weren’t prioritised in the same way because of the bigger occasions.
“But overall, I still think we’ve done well in the league.”
The young Eagles will take confidence from the previous meeting between the sides earlier this month, when Palace secured an impressive 3-2 victory away at Arsenal’s Sobha Realty Training Centre.
Anderson was among the goalscorers that afternoon, curling a composed finish into the far corner after combining well with Khyan Frazer-Williams.
Talking through the strike, Anderson said: “Khyan [Frazer-Williams] had the ball outside the box and I made the run inside.
“He found me, I shifted it onto my right foot and curled it into the corner.”
Palace produced an excellent attacking display that day, with Donte Martin’s brace helping Alonso’s side secure all three points.
Reflecting on the performance, Anderson added: “I thought we were the better team overall and probably could have scored even more goals.
“Hopefully we can do that again tomorrow because we’re all confident going into the game.”
The forward is also expecting another competitive contest against the young Gunners in the final Academy fixture of the campaign.
“They’ll want to finish strongly as well, so it should be a good battle,” he said. “Both teams will want to win.”
As for the mood inside the Palace dressing room heading into the final match of the season, Anderson says the squad are determined to end a memorable campaign on a high.
“The lads are excited for the last game,” he said. “We want to finish strong and end the season positively together.”
How to follow
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Saturday morning (16th May), with coverage beginning at 10:45 BST ahead of a 11:00 BST kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section.
Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.
Match Details
Crystal Palace Under-18s v Arsenal Under-18s
- Saturday, 16th May
- 11:00 BST
- Crystal Palace Academy
- U18 Premier League South
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+