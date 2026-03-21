Palace currently sit third in the U18 Premier League South table with 35 points from 19 matches, firmly in the title race as the season approaches its 10 games.
The young Eagles trail second-placed Chelsea by five points, while league leaders Tottenham Hotspur are nine points ahead – although Palace hold two games in hand on Spurs, offering a valuable opportunity to close the gap.
Last time out, Palace were denied all three points in dramatic fashion, conceding a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw away to Fulham at Motspur Park.
Angibeaud opened the scoring after 15 minutes, reacting quickest to divert full-back Daniel Owoade’s effort into the far corner.
Fulham responded before the break, but Palace regained the lead through a cleverly flicked header from centre-midfielder Chuks Okoli. However, a last-gasp free-kick from the young Cottagers No. 10 Alfie White ensured the points were shared.
Reflecting on the contest, Angibeaud said: “I thought it was quite even, 2-2. Started off well, scored. I think it went 1-1 and then Chuks scored, made it 2-1 and then obviously last minute, unlucky to go 2-2.
“It’s normal, it happens in football, move on to the next game.”