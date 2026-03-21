Despite that late frustration, Angibeaud has enjoyed an impressive individual campaign leading the line for the U18s, scoring 14 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions this season.

His current run of form can be traced back to mid-October, when a late substitute appearance in a 4-0 victory over Fulham proved a turning point.

Since then, Angibeaud has gone on to establish himself as a key figure in the side, becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet after previously being limited largely to appearances from the bench.

On his form in front of goal, he added: “It’s good. I feel like I’m just getting back into things.

“It’s good that I can keep scoring, just try and keep scoring in more important games and hopefully we can do the big three at the end of the season.”

The “big three” refers to Palace’s ambitions across all competitions, with the Under-18s competing strongly in the league while also reaching the latter stages of both the FA Youth Cup and Premier League Cup.

Angibeaud remains confident about the team’s chances heading into the business stretch of the campaign.

“It’s not negative. We want to challenge, we do want to win it. There’s no reason to be negative about it.

“Just keep pushing and hopefully we get there.”