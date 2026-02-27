Despite dominating possession against Leicester and creating several clear openings – with Angibeaud, Donte Martin and Dylan Monk all going close – Palace were frustrated by a disciplined defensive display and a string of fine saves from 'keeper Leo Stretton. A late onslaught followed, but the equaliser would not come.

Reflecting on the result, Angibeaud said: "It was a tough game. I think the main difference was that they fought more than us on the day. A few of us looked tired, mentally as well as physically.

"We’re getting to that stage of the season where fatigue can creep in, but that’s when we have to stick together. We’ve got some really important games coming up."

The defeat leaves Palace third in the U18 Premier League South, level on 28 points with West Ham and separated only by goal difference. Tottenham Hotspur sit second on 34 points, while runaway leaders Chelsea have 36 and a game in hand.

On whether the squad is conscious of the table, Angibeaud added: "Of course we know where we are, but we have to take it one game at a time. If you focus too much on the table, it can weigh on you. We just need to attack each game properly."