Factfile

Manager: Unai Emery

Current Position: 4th

Nickname: The Villans

Ground: Villa Park

Founded: 1874 (150 years ago)

What’s the story?

With Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat against Manchester City on Tuesday night – not to mention Aston Villa’s remarkable comeback from 3-1 down against Liverpool the night before – Champions League football has been secured, and now Villa can relax on the final day in the knowledge they will be playing in Europe’s premier competition next season.

Unai Emery’s side have been a revelation this season, beating Manchester City and doing the double over Arsenal en route to the top four, with stars Emiliano Martinez, John McGinn and Ollie Watkins – currently on 19 Premier League goals and surely at the forefront of Gareth Southgate’s thoughts for the summer – stepping up to new levels.

They enjoyed a European adventure, too, reaching the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League, thrashing Ajax on their way. The journey was brought to an end in Athens against Olympiacos, but next season there will be plenty more trips to come.