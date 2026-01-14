Having signed his scholarship over the summer, Bernard-Ferguson is enjoying his maiden campaign in the U18s fold – one that has already proven successful both individually and collectively.

“I’ve really enjoyed this season,” he said. “It’s different to last year – players are more physical – but the more games I’ve played, the more comfortable I’ve become playing week in, week out.

“As a team, it’s been a good season. We’re top of the league, through a tough Premier League Cup group with Man City and Chelsea, and still in the FA Youth Cup. I just want to start 2026 strongly with a win against West Brom.”

Despite being a first-year scholar, Bernard-Ferguson has featured in 15 of the U18s’ 16 fixtures so far in the 2025/26 campaign, becoming a regular presence in Javier Alonso’s side.

“It’s a nice feeling,” he added. “There aren’t many first-years who play most weeks, so it’s good to know the staff trust me.”

That trust has been repaid with seven goals and three assists, though the forward is targeting more as the season progresses.

“It’s a good return, but I want more,” he said. “This year I’m trying to double it as quickly as possible.”