The new year brought about another difficult spell, but a seven-match winless run was ended with victory at Turf Moor.

Victories against the teams at the bottom of the table - Burnley, Luton Town and Everton in the last month - have moved them away from the relegation scrap and now attention turns to sealing a comfortable mid-table finish and building towards Iraola's second season in charge.

They have a difficult run-in to navigate, however, starting with the visit of Palace before facing Man Utd, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Chelsea in their last eight games.

The boss

The former Athletic Bilbao defender made more than 500 appearances to become a legend in the Basque Country, starting his managerial career in Cyprus before moving spending three years at Rayo Vallecano, earning plaudits for his style of football. He replaced Gary O’Neil at Bournemouth last summer.