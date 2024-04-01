Factfile
- Manager: Andoni Iraola
- Position: 13th
- Nickname: The Cherries
- Ground: Vitality Stadium
- Founded: 1899 (125 years ago)
What’s the story?
After a difficult start to the season which saw Bournemouth in the relegation zone in mid-November, manager Andoni Iraola's philosophy has begun to take shape.
A tremendous winter period saw them win six out of seven games including victories against Newcastle United and Manchester United, only missing out on seven in a row because of a last-minute Ollie Watkins equaliser for Aston Villa.