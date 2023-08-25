Factfile

Manager: Thomas Frank

Last season: 9th

Nickname: The Bees

Ground: Gtech Community Stadium

Founded: 1889 (134 years ago)

What's the story?

‘Second season syndrome’ be darned: a lot of pundits tipped Brentford to be their dark horse of 2022/23 as they sought to build on a 13th-place finish in their first Premier League campaign.

Said pundits proved – one would tongue-in-cheek add ‘for once’ – correct, as the Bees stung a series of the top-flight’s biggest clubs, including reigning champions Manchester City both home and away, to finish ninth, just two points off a first-ever qualification for European competition.

Will their third season prove more challenging?

Not based on the evidence of Brentford’s opening two displays. Thomas Frank’s team are the Premier League’s second top-scorers after two rounds of matches – following a 2-2 draw against Tottenham with an impressive 3-0 win over Fulham – despite the long-term suspension of the prolific Ivan Toney.

Whatever the obstacle, Frank seems capable of equipping Brentford to overcome it – although his side were indebted to a pair of last-minute goals to avoid defeat to Palace both home and away last season.

Nevertheless, this well-oiled Brentford machine continue to defy expectations at every turn, and their first spell in the top-flight in 74 years – following promotion from the Championship in 2020/21 – looks set to be a lengthy one.