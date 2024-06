Costa Rica

World ranking: 52

Best performance: Quarter-finals (2004)

Manager: Gustavo Alfaro

Costa Rica have failed to make it out of the group stage on their past two entries to Copa America in 2011 and 2016, and have been given the tough task of besting Brazil and Colombia this time around.

Manager

Gustavo Alfaro

Formerly manager of Ecuardor, Alfaro has managed some of the biggest clubs in South America including Boca Juniors and San Lorenzo, after playing his football in Argentina.