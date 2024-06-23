The United States have been drawn in Group C along with Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia, whilst Colombia will face Brazil, Paraguay and Costa Rica in Group D.

This year’s competition will be hosted by the United States for the second time – indeed, only the second time the tournament has been held outside of South America – after they previously doing so in 2016.

In that way, it also serves as something of a prelude to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, of which the United States are one of three joint hosts.

Argentina are the defending champions, having defeated a Colombia team featuring Lerma and Muñoz in the semi-finals en route to overcoming hosts Brazil three years ago. This drew them level with record-holders Uruguay on 15 Copa América victories.

But can the United States make history and go all the way? It all starts against Bolivia…