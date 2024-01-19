Factfile
- Manager: Mikel Arteta
- Position: 4th
- Nickname: The Gunners
- Ground: Emirates Stadium
- Founded: 1886 (137 years ago)
What’s the story?
Arsenal picked up where they left off last season, motoring to the top of the Premier League table as they looked to avenge last season’s title heartbreak at the hands of Manchester City. The addition of Declan Rice – for more than £100 million – had moved them up a gear, and last-gasp victories like those against Luton Town, not to mention a first victory over Man City in almost a decade, saw them looking more and more like title favourites.
In the Premier League, however, it only takes a moment for things to change. After a creditable draw at Anfield in a game they feel they should have won, Arsenal have lost three on the trot in all competitions.