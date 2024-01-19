A shock home defeat at the hands of West Ham United was followed by a loss at Craven Cottage against Fulham and an FA Cup exit against Liverpool, leaving Arteta and co. in need of a result to kick-start 2024.

The winter break has allowed them a fortnight’s rest before returning to action in front of the home fans, and Mikel Arteta will be determined to get back on form before the gap to Liverpool at the top of the table – currently five points – grows any larger.

The boss

Mikel Arteta was a bold choice when he graduated from Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City to become Arsenal’s manager in 2019, but has since transformed the side from European outsiders to title challengers. After losing out in the dying stages having led for so long last season, he is hoping to correct Arsenal’s form and lead them to a first title since 2004.