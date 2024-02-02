Factfile

Manager: Roberto De Zerbi

Position: 9th

Nickname: The Seagulls

Ground: The Amex

Founded: 1901

What’s the story?

After a strong start to the season which saw them sitting in 3rd by late September, Brighton’s Premier League form has tailed off and they have now won just three in their last 16 games.

A chastening defeat at Kenilworth Road made it three games in succession without finding the back of the net, with Luton Town’s 4-0 coming on the back of goalless draws against Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.

In the cup competitions it has been a different story entirely, however, and a fifth round FA Cup tie awaits against Wolves after confident victories away at Stoke City and Sheffield United.