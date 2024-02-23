Factfile

Manager: Vincent Kompany

Position: 19th

Nickname: The Clarets

Ground: Turf Moor

Founded: 1882 (141 years ago)

What’s the story?

Vincent Kompany became accustomed to ‘that winning feeling’ while captaining Manchester City to 12 major honours, and seemed to have imbued it within Burnley upon his arrival as manager. The Clarets approached their Premier League return with the very highest of hopes, having dominated last season’s Championship, attained over 100 points, reached the FA Cup quarter-finals and played an attractive style of football to boot.

Since August, however, things have stopped going to plan and the Clarets have found themselves in the relegation zone since the opening day defeat to Manchester City, and are now seven points adrift of safety.

Their ability to find the back of the net has improved, having scored in their last five games including away at Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool, but their tendency to concede goals has meant picking up just two points from the last 18 available.