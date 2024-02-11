It has left Pochettino with a very young squad, and there will be hope that if he can stabilise the club this season, there will be room for exponential growth in the coming years as a talented collection of youngsters blossom into fully developed Premier League stars.

A first trophy in the League Cup would go a long way to easing concerns over this season, and with Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool standing in the way a victory would be a landmark result in the progress of his side.

Tonight, Chelsea are aiming to avoid a third straight defeat in the Premier League, which would be their longest run since April last season, when defat to Wolves sparked a four game losing streak. If they are to keep up their hopes of taking part in European football next season, a result in south London is a must.

The boss

Mauricio Pochettino created the best Spurs side in decades when he guided the club to second place in the Premier League and the Champions League final, but silverware eluded him in north London. After a spell with Paris Saint-Germain, winning the league title, he is back in the capital.