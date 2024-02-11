Factfile
- Manager: Mauricio Pochettino
- Last season: 12th
- Nickname: The Blues
- Ground: Stamford Bridge
- Founded: 1905
What’s the story?
There has been a frustrating sense of ‘two steps forward, one step back’ with Chelsea this season, never better demonstrated by their recent run of results. An important win over Fulham followed by a thumping victory over Middlesbrough in the League Cup – to reach a first final under Mauricio Pochettino – before consecutive defeats at the hands of Liverpool and Wolves, conceding eight goals in the process.
Pochettino’s arrival has failed to calm the turbulence around Stamford Bridge, with an expensively assembled squad of players still getting used to one another’s presence: they have signed 28 first-team players since the beginning of last season under the ownership of Todd Boehly.