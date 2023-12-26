Factfile
- Manager: Mauricio Pochettino
- Last season: 12th
- Nickname: The Blues
- Ground: Stamford Bridge
- Founded: 1905
What’s the story?
Chelsea remain an enigma: a team capable of fantastic performances, packed with global superstars, heavy with investment… and yet still not a consistent performer at the top of the table.
The Blues will be glad to bid goodbye to 2023, and will hope that next year the pieces begin to fall into place, trusting that Mauricio Pochettino is the man to turn things around after the dismissal of Graham Potter.