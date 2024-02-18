The boss

After losing seven of his first twelve matches as a manager to Palace, Dyche has proven something of a nemesis for the Eagles in recent times, unbeaten in his last nine meetings across spells at Everton and Burnley.

He kept the latter in the Premier League for almost a decade, and has impressed many with his results thus far at Goodison Park.

Record against Palace

Palace have recorded some famous victories against Everton in recent years, none more so than the FA Cup quarter-final demolition of 2021, as the Eagles secured their spot at Wembley by smashing four past Frank Lampard's side.

Conor Gallagher's late Goal of the Season contender that same season earned three points in the league, while last season the spoils were shared in a goalless draw.

The Eagles are looking for revenge for their narrow FA Cup third round exit in January.