Factfile
- Manager: Sean Dyche
- Position: 17th
- Nickname: The Toffees
- Ground: Goodison Park
- Founded: 1878
What’s the story?
Everton's turnaround under Sean Dyche has been nothing short of phenomenal since the Premier League announced the implementation of a 10-point penalty in mid-November.
The Toffees looked destined for a first spell in the second tier since 1954, and only a resurgence in form - in no small part down to the atmosphere at Goodison Park - has seen them climb clear of the danger zone for now.