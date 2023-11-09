After four defeats in their opening five games in the league, picking up just a single point away at Sheffield United, the upturn in form has done plenty to ease the fears on Merseyside of a historic first relegation from the Premier League, and the potential of playing in the second tier for the first time since 1954.

Everton are set to move into their new stadium on Bramley Dock in the coming years, and the prospect of doing so having lost their Premier League status is one which has serious ramifications, both sporting and financial.

Victory at Burnley in the League Cup has set up a quarter-final clash against Fulham at Goodison Park, and with Everton’s last major piece of silverware almost three decades ago in the 1995 FA Cup, the prospect of a potential trip to Wembley will be a tantalising one.

With difficult fixtures against Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City to come before the turn of the year, Sean Dyche will be desperate for his side to pick up points wherever possible to ensure they enter 2024 on the same positive trajectory, and to avoid the talk of a potential relegation battle returning.