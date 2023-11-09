Factfile
- Manager: Sean Dyche
- Position: 16th
- Nickname: The Toffees
- Ground: Goodison Park
- Founded: 1878 (145 years ago)
What’s the story?
After flirting with relegation for the past two seasons, Everton have started the new campaign on a more assured footing as Sean Dyche aims to lift them away from the danger zone and back towards mid-table.
Three wins in their last five games in all competitions are a testament to a side benefitting from renewed confidence, and the Toffees came within six minutes of beating Brighton & Hove Albion last time out before a late equaliser forced them to settle for a point.