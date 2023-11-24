Factfile
- Manager: Rob Edwards
- Last season: 3rd (Championship - promoted via play-offs)
- Nickname: The Hatters
- Ground: Kenilworth Road
- Founded: 1885 (138 years ago)
What’s the story?
Luton Town’s rise to the Premier League is scarcely believable given their non-league status just over a decade ago, but last season saw them achieve the impossible and reach the top-flight for the first time since 1992.
After a slow start under Nathan Jones – they sat in 12th place on Boxing Day – they recovered their form and moved rapidly towards the play-off places. One defeat in their last 20 league games ensured their position in third.