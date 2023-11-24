After a dramatic semi-final victory over Sunderland, where they recovered from a first-leg defeat, a date at Wembley beckoned. Their promotion was sealed in the most remarkable fashion, beating Coventry City in a penalty shoot-out to spark wild celebrations on the pitch and in the stands.

Since arriving in the Premier League, they have set about aiming to upset the big boys, coming within a minute of defeating Liverpool at Kenilworth Road. Can they defy all expectations and stay up?

The boss

Rob Edwards’ 2022/23 season was just as dramatic as Luton’s, becoming the first manager to be both sacked and promoted in the same Championship campaign.

After his Watford reign was ended in September, Edwards took over from Southampton-bound Nathan Jones and masterminded Luton’s rapid rise to the top-flight.

It marks the next step in an impressive managerial career for the former Aston Villa defender, having been in charge of National League North side AFC Telford United as recently as 2018. England Under-16s and Forest Green Rovers followed, and now he has a Premier League battle for survival on his hands.