Boot in both camps
French international Yohan Cabaye was an instant Premier League hit upon his arrival at Newcastle from Lille. A scorer of memorable goals, including a stunning free-kick against Manchester United, he earned a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain, before joining Crystal Palace a year later. He spent three years at Selhurst Park, starting in the 2016 FA Cup final.
Did you know?
Their badge is inspired by an Ancient Greek myth. Or is it Roman? Etruscan? Phoenician? It’s on their logo, anyway.
The crest on the famous black-and-white shirts is inspired by the city’s coat of arms, and features two grey hippocampuses – or it could might be hippocampi – on either side. The creature is depicted with the upper body of a horse and the lower body of a fish. “Err, so a sea horse?” we can hear you ask. “We have those already.” But no, this is (apparently) different.
As well as Newcastle, hippocampi feature on the lampposts of Dublin, on the logo of Air France and at the base of the Trevi fountain in Rome. Talk about range…
Newcastle walk out to a Dire Straits number – well, almost. Mark Knopfler was brought up in Blyth from the age of seven, forming the world famous band with his younger brother David and going on to sell more than 120 million records.