St James’ Park has become something of a fortress, best demonstrated by the phenomenal 4-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain before the international break, and a solid start to the season means the fight for the Champions League places is on once again.

The next step is aiming to win a major trophy for the first time since their Inter-Cities Fairs Cup win in 1969; their last domestic trophy came in the FA Cup in 1955. Can they hark back to their early period of dominance?

Of Newcastle’s four league titles, three game within a five year spell at the turn of the century. They were crowned champions in 1905, 1907 and 1909, as well as winning the FA Cup in 1910 – they very nearly became the first side to do the double, losing to Aston Villa in the 1905 FA Cup final.

Years later, Peter McWilliam – who played at the heart of defence in that first great side – confidently stated: “The Newcastle team of the 1900s would give any modern side a two goal start and beat them, and furthermore, beat them at a trot."