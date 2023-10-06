Factfile

Manager: Steve Cooper

Last season: 16th

Nickname: The Reds

Ground: City Ground

Founded: 1865 (158 years ago)

What’s the story?

After securing their Premier League survival last season when at one point the odds seemed stacked against them, Forest are looking to consolidate their top-flight status under Steve Cooper this time around.

Those running the club were given great credit when they stuck with the manager during a tricky spell over the last campaign, and the hugely popular Welshman can now call this Forest squad his own.

After making 29 new signings in 2022, they have added 13 more players in 2023 as their overhaul of the squad continues, with former Manchester United and Chelsea wingers Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi among the most eye-catching additions, as well as Ibrahim Sangaré’s arrival from Champions League side PSV Eindhoven.