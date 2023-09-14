The boss
A four-time Europa League winner with Sevilla and Villarreal, Emery made his name in Spain before heading to Paris Saint-Germain and claiming the French title. His first stint in England came with mixed results at Arsenal, but a first 10 months at Villa Park have proven that his managerial abilities are just as fruitful in the Premier League.
Transfers
IN
- Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)
- Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion)
- Pau Torres (Villarreal)
- Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Nicolò Zaniolo (Galatasaray, loan)
- Clément Lenglet (Barcelona, loan)
OUT
- Ashley Young (Everton)
- Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town)
- Wesley (Stoke City)
- Aaron Ramsey (Burnley)
- Cameron Archer (Sheffield United)
- Jaden Philogene (Hull City)
Record against Palace
Palace and Villa won a game apiece last season, with the Eagles triumphing at Selhurst Park but narrowly losing out in the Midlands.
While Palace have won four of their last five against Villa in south London, their last win at Villa Park was way back on Boxing Day in 2013, when Dwight Gayle’s stunning last-minute strike gave the newly promoted side a valuable three points.