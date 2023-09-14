Villa rose from 16th place to finish in the European positions, putting together some remarkable spells of form in the process: between February and April they went unbeaten in 10 Premier League games, winning eight and threatening to gatecrash the race for the top four.

After further strengthening over summer – the eye-catching additions of Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby were seen as a real coup – Villa will hope to mount another challenge for the European positions while balancing the tough schedule of Europa Conference League football. A trip to Poland to face Legia Warsaw follows Aston Villa’s meeting with Palace.

The new campaign has given rise to mixed results, with two confident victories against Everton and Burnley sandwiched in between chastening defeats to Newcastle United and Liverpool. A return to form in front of a Villa Park fuelled by optimism is what Emery will be hoping for this weekend.