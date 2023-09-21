Factfile
- Manager: Marco Silva
- Last season: 10th
- Nickname: The Cottagers
- Ground: Craven Cottage
- Founded: 1879 (144 years ago)
What’s the story?
After a turbulent transfer window, Fulham will be glad to turn their full focus back to the weekly grind of Premier League action with a settled and – given the circumstances – ambitious squad.
With speculation around the future of manager Marco Silva quashed, the visitors were rocked by the departure of Aleksandar Mitrović to Saudi side Al Hilal, after six successful seasons at the club scoring 111 goals. They looked poised to lose talismanic defensive midfielder João Palhinha, too, before a deal to sell the Brazilian to Bayern Munich collapsed at the last minute.