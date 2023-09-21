On the pitch, results have been mixed – but there are positive signs. The club have kept Willian, added Raúl Jiménez, Adama Traoré, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi, and victories against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton this season have demonstrated their quality. Even more telling was their recovery from a goal down away at Arsenal recently, despite playing the final 20 minutes with 10 men.

A 5-1 defeat at Manchester City was humbling, although VAR controversy surrounding City’s second goal will still rankle with the game finely balanced heading into half-time.

Now, with a tough run approaching – including fixtures against Spurs, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea by the start of November – Fulham must show the same fight and determination that secured them a top-half finish last season.

The boss

Marco Silva’s confidence in his Fulham project was underlined when he turned down a series of enormously lucrative approaches from Saudi Arabia this summer, determined to improve on last season’s top-half finish. This is his seventh season in the English game, having managed Hull City, Watford and Everton in the past.