FACTFILE

Manager: David Moyes

David Moyes Last season: 14th

14th Nickname: The Hammers/Irons

The Hammers/Irons Ground: London Stadium

London Stadium Founded: 1895 (128 years ago)

WHAT’S THE STORY?

In recent seasons, the story is one of contrasting domestic and continental form – although a run of five wins in West Ham's last six matches in all competitions, while abetted by a recent series of late winners, suggest the east Londoners are in for a more consistent 2023/24 than their rollercoaster previous campaign.

The Hammers have beaten the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea – and held Newcastle United – at London Stadium this season, but their league form has remained somewhat unpredictable, in stark contrast to consistent success in the UEFA Europa League, where they have already advanced from their group.

While David Moyes' side may have won just 22 of their last 68 Premier League matches – a run dating back to January 2022 – they have also enjoyed the same number of European wins (22) since the beginning of 2021/22, the joint-most of any side in a major European competition in that time. The only team to match that total? Real Madrid.

Such success brought about an epic journey to the Europa League semi-finals two years ago and, in one of the club's more recent glories, a night of glory in Prague in June, when the Hammers defeated Fiorentina to lift the UEFA Conference League trophy, their first major silverware since 1980.