Factfile

Manager: Gary O’Neil

Last season: 13th

Nickname: Wolves

Ground: Molineux

Founded: 1877 (146 years ago)

What’s the story?

A last-minute managerial change threw Wolves’ pre-season preparations into turmoil, as Julian Lopetegui was replaced by Gary O’Neil on the eve of the new campaign.

Nonetheless, they defied expectations on the opening weekend by producing a defiant performance at Old Trafford, unlucky to be denied a point or more by a late Raphael Varane winner and a controversial VAR-decision.

The reality appeared more sobering a week later, as Brighton & Hove Albion smashed four past Jose Sá and co. at Molineux in a game dominated by the visitors. Relegation fears began to grow even before August was out.

A visit to Goodison Park and the league’s other out-of-form side took on added significance, as both Everton and Wolves searched for a first point of the campaign and a result to kick-start a much needed run of form. In a game of incredible goalkeeping – and profligacy – the scores were locked at 0-0, before super-sub Saša Kalajdžić popped up with a late winner to send the away fans into raptures.